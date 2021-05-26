Muhammad Mahdi Hossain

Lemon detergent powder pouch packaging design

Muhammad Mahdi Hossain
Muhammad Mahdi Hossain
  • Save
Lemon detergent powder pouch packaging design lemon flavor graphic design brand identity pouch packaging pouch design mockups print designer print design product design product packaging design green glassy shiny packaging design soap product presentation washing powder feminine trending modern
Download color palette

A beautiful packaging design can make a product more attractive so a beautiful design plays a huge role in bringing a product promotion. So create beautiful, attractive and meaningful designs for your products. Further the role of packaging in product safety is undeniable ‍so be careful to your product safety.

Muhammad Mahdi Hossain
Muhammad Mahdi Hossain

More by Muhammad Mahdi Hossain

View profile
    • Like