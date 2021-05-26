Lexus Kirby

Logic's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind"

Lexus Kirby
Lexus Kirby
  • Save
Logic's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" vector illustration
Download color palette

Illustration of Logic's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" album with a few added elements from his previous works. Created using Procreate. Check out the animated version! https://vimeo.com/546210794

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Lexus Kirby
Lexus Kirby
Like