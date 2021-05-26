Lauren Warren

Rise & Shine Coffee Co: Coffee Shop Logo Mockup

The sun is one of my muses and I thought it would be perfect to incorporate it in a coffee shop logo. It brings a cheery start to anyone's day!

Posted on May 26, 2021
