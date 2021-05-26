K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 59 - 60

Who wants an original drawing with their Zootocollants order?

Here are some drawings made with Posca pens especially for my Zootocollant buyers on my Etsy shop!

Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyal (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer)!

—

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya