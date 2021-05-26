Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 59 - 60

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni
  • Save
K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 59 - 60 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding etsy cute animals holographic holo stickers sticker illustration posca dedicace puma wolf
Download color palette

Who wants an original drawing with their Zootocollants order?

Here are some drawings made with Posca pens especially for my Zootocollant buyers on my Etsy shop!

Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyal (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer)!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni

More by Camille Rattoni

View profile
    • Like