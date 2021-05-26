Meeting Room Booking with 2gethr Coworking

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Meeting room booking experience for 2gethr Coworking spaces in Bangalore, India : www.2gethr.xyz
The design focuses on bringing the brand attributes front and center for the target user personna - a lively sense in the design just like the interiors of the coworking space while maintaining crucial design patterns for users to sort and book meeting rooms seamlessly.
If you're looking for a bright spot in the heart of Bangalore (HSR & ORR), I highly recommend you check out 2gethr 😏😎