Paranoid Design

Team Empire mascot logo redesign

Paranoid Design
Paranoid Design
  • Save
Team Empire mascot logo redesign sword knight horse empire team empire angry art e-sports logo illustration design branding vector mascot logo mascot
Download color palette

Team Empire mascot logo redesign!

If you want to buy this logo, dm me on twitter!

Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Twitter | Instagram

Paranoid Design
Paranoid Design

More by Paranoid Design

View profile
    • Like