Small ceramics brand | ecommerce website concept

Martyna Wantulok for Boldare
Small ceramics brand | ecommerce website concept website concept challenge times new roman user interface design user inteface ux ui minimal design minimalism horizontal scroll modern layout layout branding brand ceramics online store ecommerce shop ecommerce website design website
Check out the ecommerce website concept for small hand-made ceramics brand ✨ feel free to share your thoughts!
PS. This design was a part of the Times New Roman challenge at Boldare. Would you guess it uses TNR typeface only? 🤓

PS2. Join our Product Designers team and have fun with us ☄️

