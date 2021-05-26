Alexander Svintsov

Cryptocurrency Staking Website Design

Alexander Svintsov
Alexander Svintsov
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Staking Website Design landing page design ui main page mainpage webdesign web crypto staking website website design landingpage flat figma design
Download color palette

This is landing page design for eGold staking provider

Thanks for watching!

Alexander Svintsov
Alexander Svintsov

More by Alexander Svintsov

View profile
    • Like