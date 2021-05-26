Happy father's day t-shirt design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Welcome to my Profile.
It's a Father's day t-shirt design.
From here, You Can get and Buy T-Shirt Design Digital Files for yourself, your companions and family, or any individual who upholds your Special Day and Occasions.
If you need to make any custom T-shirt design, frankly, put your message in my INBOX or EMAIL: souravdutta053@gmail.com
T-SHIRT DESCRIPTION :
• High quality with 300 dpi.
• Easy to modify and change color
• Made with 100% vector shapes resizable.
• Fully Editable Vector AI, EPS, and SVG.
• Ready for a printed T-shirt, stickers, Apparel, Clothing, Poster Cards, Hoodies, Phone Cover, Bags, and much more.
Thank you.