Love Story Photoshop Actions contain beautiful effects that will add romantic color look with a hint of warmth, glowing, stylish and clarity in perfect finishing touch in your portraits with just in one click. The toning and colors of these filters are usually quite natural and cool for a moody feel, but some filters also beautifully emphasis color and warmth. These actions work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. Each filter is fully editable, so you can perfect your photo artwork just as you envision it. This collection is well-balanced and perfect for an array of settings for indoor and outdoor photography, wedding photography, urban, portraits, fashion, travel photography, engagement, landscapes, weddings, architecture, food photography, lifestyle, and everything in between.

BUY ON CREATIVE FINEST

Find Us On ↓

OUR WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM