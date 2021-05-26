Ashraful Islam Akash

Hero || Product Roadmap Workspace Website Hero

Ashraful Islam Akash
Ashraful Islam Akash
  • Save
Hero || Product Roadmap Workspace Website Hero typography website tools collaboration ux ui uidesign gradients hero section hero gradient aurora web design mobile dashboard ui dashboad best popular top
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share this website Hero section design. Here, I played a bit with classic Typography, Aurora gradient and Visual direction to use without any distractions.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome😍
_
Let's have a chat about your project. 🤟
akash.ux@gmail.com
Thank you!!

Ashraful Islam Akash
Ashraful Islam Akash

More by Ashraful Islam Akash

View profile
    • Like