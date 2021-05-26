Dave Cadario

Shredka Logo illustrator illustration graphic design wave logo ocean logo mountain logo logotype logo design sports logo palmtree
Shredka is a company based in San Diego, CA that specializes custom surf racks, snowboard racks and skateboard ramps.

