Pride Month 2021

Pride Month 2021 design digital art illustrations figma illustrator gender neutral queer pride2021 pridemonth pride
Hello people🌈
With Pride Month just around the corner, it was the perfect opportunity for me to create a sticker's pack at Blush, feel free to use it here: https://blush.design/collections/happy-pride?utm_content=buffer4fdae&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin.com&utm_campaign=buffer

