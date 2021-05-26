Hi everyone 👋

We're really excited to share with you all the design and engineering work we've done for Bulbrite on their new app called Solana.

The new Bulbrite's line of wifi-enabled LED light bulbs are controllable via the Bulbrite® Solana app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

With the Bulbrite® Solana app you can schedule your lighting to brighten gradually as you wake, shut off when you leave for the day, dim down at dinner time, or change to fit your specific routine. The Bulbrite® Solana app also lets you adjust your lighting anytime and anywhere - whether you are at home or away.

Made with care.

—

We are Nagarro

Digital Product Engineering company that is scaling design in a big way! We build products and experiences that inspire, excite, and delight. We work at scale — across all devices and digital mediums, and our people exist everywhere in the world (in 26 countries, to be exact).

We’re hiring — check our open positions here.

Stay tuned and visit our profile or Nagarro.com for more updates!

Follow Nagarro:

LinkedIn · Instagram · Twitter · YouTube · Facebook