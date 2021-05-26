Admin Panel

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys,
A panel for easy management of projects and the structure of your project.
You can define different charts depending on your needs.
You can connect with your friends or share your projects with them.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
Wanna collaborate with us?
dev.edwardjoseph@gmail.com