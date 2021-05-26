Twitch - Night Sky Themed Stream Overlay Package Calm Overlays

Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1009846537/twitch-night-sky-themed-stream-overlay
♥ Adopt this calm Night Sky Themed stream pack for Twitch, Discord, Mixer and more ! ♥
You will receive :
- 4 Scenes
1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Offline
3-Be Right Back
4-Stream Ending
- 4 Alerts
1-Latest Follower
2-Latest Donation
3-Latest Subscriber
4-Latest Bits
- 7 Panels
1-About Me
2-Instagram
3-Twitter
4-Discord
5-My Setup
6-Faq
7-Subscribe
- HD FACECAM/WebCam/Gamecam
• 4 Scenes are HD Jpeg Files
• Alerts and Panels and Facecam .PNG with transparent background
• Optimized for direct upload on any stream platform
• All files are .PNG and Jpeg with transparent background