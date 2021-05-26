Twitch - Night Sky Themed Stream Overlay Package Calm Overlays

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1009846537/twitch-night-sky-themed-stream-overlay

♥ Adopt this calm Night Sky Themed stream pack for Twitch, Discord, Mixer and more ! ♥

You will receive :

- 4 Scenes

1-Stream Starting

2-Stream Offline

3-Be Right Back

4-Stream Ending

- 4 Alerts

1-Latest Follower

2-Latest Donation

3-Latest Subscriber

4-Latest Bits

- 7 Panels

1-About Me

2-Instagram

3-Twitter

4-Discord

5-My Setup

6-Faq

7-Subscribe

- HD FACECAM/WebCam/Gamecam

• 4 Scenes are HD Jpeg Files

• Alerts and Panels and Facecam .PNG with transparent background

• Optimized for direct upload on any stream platform

• All files are .PNG and Jpeg with transparent background