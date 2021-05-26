Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moditha Damindu

Twitch - Night Sky Themed Stream Overlay Package Calm Overlays

Twitch - Night Sky Themed Stream Overlay Package Calm Overlays twitch panels streaming night sky night twitch alerts design etsy twitch twitch overlays stream overlay
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1009846537/twitch-night-sky-themed-stream-overlay

♥ Adopt this calm Night Sky Themed stream pack for Twitch, Discord, Mixer and more ! ♥

You will receive :

- 4 Scenes

1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Offline
3-Be Right Back
4-Stream Ending

- 4 Alerts

1-Latest Follower
2-Latest Donation
3-Latest Subscriber
4-Latest Bits

- 7 Panels

1-About Me
2-Instagram
3-Twitter
4-Discord
5-My Setup
6-Faq
7-Subscribe

- HD FACECAM/WebCam/Gamecam

• 4 Scenes are HD Jpeg Files

• Alerts and Panels and Facecam .PNG with transparent background

• Optimized for direct upload on any stream platform

• All files are .PNG and Jpeg with transparent background

