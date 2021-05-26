Braveface Website Launch

Trending designs to inspire you
BraveFace empowers people who want to be the best they can, with the tools they need to overcome unwanted feelings of stress and worry.
To launch the brand, we worked with Douglas Pharmaceuticals to develop an e-commerce experience on Shopify that highlights the trio of supplements and evoke feelings of courage and calm that are infused in every product.
See more work for BraveFace here.
or view the website.