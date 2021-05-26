Moditha Damindu

Blossom Twitch Overlay

Blossom Twitch Overlay branding twitch fiverr design fiverr etsyseller design twitch overlays stream overlay streamer
Download color palette

https://www.etsy.com/listing/916576883/twitch-animated-stream-blossom-overlay

◘For 10.99 You will get Animated+Non Animated Graphics

◘ 4 animated banners/overlays ( starting soon, be right back and Stream Ending and Live Screen overlay)
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080

◘ animated FaceCam/Webcam Overlays
Format: gif - works 100%

◘ Non Animated Graphics
Format: Jpeg - Reslution: 1920x1080

What's in the Non Animated Graphics
1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Offline
3-Be Right Back
4-Live Screen(Can Be Use as Intermission Screen)---Included Chat+Game Cam
5- Stream Paused
6-Facecam

◘ Animated Intermission Screen/Live Screen
Format: MP4 & Mov - 1920x1080

    • Like