Columbia Logo Retro Redesign

Retro redesign of Columbia, the outdoor sportswear brand. I wanted to give the logo a rugged outdoors feel, while still being simple enough to use on clothing.

When I finished designing I figured that it would look good animated, so I spent a little more time on it.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
