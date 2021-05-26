Columbia Logo Retro Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Retro redesign of Columbia, the outdoor sportswear brand. I wanted to give the logo a rugged outdoors feel, while still being simple enough to use on clothing.
When I finished designing I figured that it would look good animated, so I spent a little more time on it.