Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalia Sannikova

Bakery website concept

Natalia Sannikova
Natalia Sannikova
  • Save
Bakery website concept website branding firstscreen bakery design concept ui website design webdesign
Bakery website concept website branding firstscreen bakery design concept ui website design webdesign
Download color palette
  1. Bakehouse sannikova2.png
  2. Bakehouse sannikova.png

Hi everyone!
Happy to share with you first screen concept for the local bakery website. Two different styles.

Which one do you like more?

Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍
I’m available for new projects.

Follow me on Russian Instagram

Or connect with me on English Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Natalia Sannikova
Natalia Sannikova
UI/UX designer. Available for new projects

More by Natalia Sannikova

View profile
    • Like