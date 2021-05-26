Social Offline Conversion

Some component sets from my current works.

This product was released in April. I'm leading this product to help individual Retailers in the US who need to be set up their custom promotion events online. Retailers want to able to set up custom columns for their events that can't support in the Facebook offline conversion platform. Also, they want to have filter functions that allow them to speed up their validation process. For text form filter, they would like to able to include/exclude keywords items.

Hope you like it:)