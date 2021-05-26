Social Offline Conversion

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some component sets from my current works.
This product was released in April. I'm leading this product to help individual Retailers in the US who need to be set up their custom promotion events online. Retailers want to able to set up custom columns for their events that can't support in the Facebook offline conversion platform. Also, they want to have filter functions that allow them to speed up their validation process. For text form filter, they would like to able to include/exclude keywords items.
Hope you like it:)