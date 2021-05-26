Lah Koh mural

This new business was looking for a young clientele and had lots of big blank white walls in their space. The business name, Lah Koh, is from a type of bamboo which is an environmentally friendly alternative to wood. So I came up with this design to fill the space.

I initially sketched up a mock-up on Procreate to make sure the owner was happy with the design, then hand illustrated the black outline with black marker. The leaves were painted with leftover wall paint to match the color scheme of the business.