Fasmho - Website Redesign

Redesigning the website for Fasmho - an Electrical/Electronic Manufacturing startup based in India.

View Figma Presentatation here-

https://www.figma.com/proto/JP3AMJyBUurYhv4z2Z3Vni/Fasmho?page-id=0%253A1&node-id=22%253A6&viewport=-3266%252C-118%252C0.19964806735515594&scaling=contain