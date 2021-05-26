Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harshitha Sompura

Fasmho - Website Redesign

Harshitha Sompura
Harshitha Sompura
  • Save
Fasmho - Website Redesign blue and green responsive startup electric visual identity startup website webdesign figmadesign modern clean ux ui minimal figma website redesign website
Download color palette

Redesigning the website for Fasmho - an Electrical/Electronic Manufacturing startup based in India.

View Figma Presentatation here-

https://www.figma.com/proto/JP3AMJyBUurYhv4z2Z3Vni/Fasmho?page-id=0%253A1&node-id=22%253A6&viewport=-3266%252C-118%252C0.19964806735515594&scaling=contain

Harshitha Sompura
Harshitha Sompura

More by Harshitha Sompura

View profile
    • Like