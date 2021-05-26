Travel Alberta - International Translations

We don’t just sell to English-speaking markets. To appeal to global travellers in Europe, South America, or Asia, we wanted to preserve our art direction. So, we translated the copy and did the same typography treatment.

This was my first time treating typography in another language other than English.

🏔

Agency: Critical Mass

Creative Director: Christiaan Welzel

Art Director: Jordan Natyshen

Photographer: Mike Seehagel