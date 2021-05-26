Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordan Natyshen

Travel Alberta - International Translations

Jordan Natyshen
Jordan Natyshen
Travel Alberta - International Translations cut typography alberta poster typography poster typography international
We don’t just sell to English-speaking markets. To appeal to global travellers in Europe, South America, or Asia, we wanted to preserve our art direction. So, we translated the copy and did the same typography treatment.
This was my first time treating typography in another language other than English.

🏔

Agency: Critical Mass
Creative Director: Christiaan Welzel
Art Director: Jordan Natyshen
Photographer: Mike Seehagel

Jordan Natyshen
Jordan Natyshen

