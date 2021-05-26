Travel Alberta - International Translations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We don’t just sell to English-speaking markets. To appeal to global travellers in Europe, South America, or Asia, we wanted to preserve our art direction. So, we translated the copy and did the same typography treatment.
This was my first time treating typography in another language other than English.
🏔
Agency: Critical Mass
Creative Director: Christiaan Welzel
Art Director: Jordan Natyshen
Photographer: Mike Seehagel