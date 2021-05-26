Emily Cressey
Sketch

Sketch: in 2021 and beyond

Sketch: in 2021 and beyond isometric illustration isometric graphic design typogaphy article illustration illustrator colorful article blog blog post sketch
  1. blog-scroll.mp4
  2. Intro Close Up.png
  3. Collab Close Up.png
  4. Folder Close Up.png
  5. Cloud Closeup.png
  6. Lightbulb Close Up.png

Welcome to the future of Sketch!

What a blast designing this blog post with some of the best in the biz. Shout out to Prekesh for the illos and Paulo for the beautiful build.

Check out the full article if you haven't already 👉 https://www.sketch.com/blog/2021/05/11/sketch-in-2021-and-beyond/

