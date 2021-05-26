Bank Application

Hello, dribbblers!

We want to share with you our project which is called RodbankApp. This app allows you to effectively use your incomes, quickly conduct any types of transactions and manage your expenses.

Rodbank’s solution delivers flexibility, client-centric approach and enriches user experience. Isn’t it cool?

Share your thoughts in the comments ❤

Have a project in mind? We’re ready to lean into work

Contact us.