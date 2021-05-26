Oleg Erin

Build Relationships

Build Relationships landlord nature people handshake connection partner customer engineer meeting communication ecology partnership collaboration animation isometric infographic infographics web
One more isometric JSON Lottie animation for Enel Green Power.

Relationships with landowners are very important to the company. Landowners have access to a dedicated team of experts during the development process. Every opportunity to keep open lines of communication is taken; one-on-one meetings, local events, and mailed correspondence.

