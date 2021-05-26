Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mike Clarke

Woodville Mill Logo

Mike Clarke
Mike Clarke
Woodville Mill Logo retro logo branding home goods lumber muted red green mill barn logo
Re-branding for the Woodville Mill located in Muskoka, Ontario. Originally built in 1871 and operating until 1912 when a fire destroyed everything but the stone foundation. Rebuilt shortly thereafter and it stands to this day. Completely restored in 2019 and is now operating as a lumber and home goods supplier.

Posted on May 26, 2021
Creative Director @YYZDesign
