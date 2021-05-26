Woodville Mill Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Re-branding for the Woodville Mill located in Muskoka, Ontario. Originally built in 1871 and operating until 1912 when a fire destroyed everything but the stone foundation. Rebuilt shortly thereafter and it stands to this day. Completely restored in 2019 and is now operating as a lumber and home goods supplier.