Pirates Raccoons (Dress Up Game for Kids)

Pirates Raccoons (Dress Up Game for Kids)
Small Dress Up Game I made some time ago.
I did all graphics, including characters, doodads, UI and background.

You can check it here:
https://www.y8.com/games/pirates-raccoons_mobile

Posted on May 26, 2021
