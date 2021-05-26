Joel Reid

LaCroix Refresh

LaCroix Refresh
Love the LaCroix product, so tasty and refreshing. However, I've always felt their branding was a bit busy. Finally had the time for a brand refresh exploration! Had so much fun with this one. What's your favorite flavor?!

