Quit Talking Began Doing Motivational T-shirt Design.
This digital clip art files can be used for:
– Scrapbooking
– Cut machines
– Vinyl decals, stickers
– Clothes printing
– Printable decoration
– Cards & Invitation design
– Iron-on Transfer
– Engraving
Featured:
100% vector file
CMYK color mode that great for print this
Available vector EPS, PDF, AI, SVG
Easy to modify and change color
FILE INCLUDED:
-> AI File
-> EPS File
-> JPG File
-> PDF File
-> SVG File
-> High resolution PNG File
This design can be used on T-Shirts, Mugs, Bags, Poster Cards, and so on.
If need t-shirts design like this, contact me.