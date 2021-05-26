Quit Talking Began Doing Motivational T-shirt Design.

This digital clip art files can be used for:

– Scrapbooking

– Cut machines

– Vinyl decals, stickers

– Clothes printing

– Printable decoration

– Cards & Invitation design

– Iron-on Transfer

– Engraving

Featured:

100% vector file

CMYK color mode that great for print this

Available vector EPS, PDF, AI, SVG

Easy to modify and change color

FILE INCLUDED:

-> AI File

-> EPS File

-> JPG File

-> PDF File

-> SVG File

-> High resolution PNG File

This design can be used on T-Shirts, Mugs, Bags, Poster Cards, and so on.

If need t-shirts design like this, contact me.