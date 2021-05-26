Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parvez Mankad
Manektech

Job Finder Landing Page UI

Parvez Mankad
Manektech
Parvez Mankad for Manektech
Hire Us
  • Save
Job Finder Landing Page UI responsive web design landing page design web ui design popular shot web ui minimalist recruiting recruitment clean ui clean design job application job listing job seekers job portal job search job board exploration job landing page ui hero
Job Finder Landing Page UI responsive web design landing page design web ui design popular shot web ui minimalist recruiting recruitment clean ui clean design job application job listing job seekers job portal job search job board exploration job landing page ui hero
Download color palette
  1. job-search-01.jpg
  2. job-search-02.jpg

Job Search Platform.

This Platform helps to aggregate job listings from thousands of Platforms, including job boards, staffing firms, associations, and company career pages. This Platform allowing job seekers to apply directly to jobs and offering resume posting.

Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow us ⛹️.

Would you like to build a Website, but you do not know where to start?

Write at info@manektech.com and trust their vision.
Or
Contact us on
https://www.manektech.com/contact-us.html

Manektech
Manektech
Hire Us

More by Manektech

View profile
    • Like