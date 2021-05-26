Job Finder Landing Page UI

Job Search Platform.

This Platform helps to aggregate job listings from thousands of Platforms, including job boards, staffing firms, associations, and company career pages. This Platform allowing job seekers to apply directly to jobs and offering resume posting.

