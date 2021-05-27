Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samantha Simon

Pricing Page Iterations

Samantha Simon
Samantha Simon
Hire Me
  • Save
Pricing Page Iterations user interface user experience process membership iterative iterations pricing page website web design desktop product design visual design ui ux
Download color palette

Exploring with different pricing page layouts for understanding the differences between each plan and the features offered.

---
See more on my website at samanthasimon.design 👩🏼‍💻

Samantha Simon
Samantha Simon
Hi, I'm a user-centered Product Designer.
Hire Me

More by Samantha Simon

View profile
    • Like