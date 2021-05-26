Krithika M J

Panda Global - NGO

Krithika M J
Krithika M J
  • Save
Panda Global - NGO ngo panda logo panda branding illustration logo dailylogochallenge adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Daily Logo Challange Day 3 - Panda Logo

This logo was created with saving pandas in mind, I created an image of pandas hugging and tried to get their bodies to resemble the globe.

#dailylogochallenge #day3

Krithika M J
Krithika M J

More by Krithika M J

View profile
    • Like