Mahmoud Mehrabi

Book Cover Design

The initial idea of designing the cover of the book Living Religions of the World in Persian language was to focus more on typography, but over time I felt I needed a symbol to complete the design. The use of the famous Hamsa icon, common in Judaism, Christianity, Shia and Buddha religions, was a good choice. The Divine golden and navy blue colors, along with the classical texture, give the design a religious effect, and the asymmetrical layout of the components has given a modern look at the design.

Posted on May 26, 2021
