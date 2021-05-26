Book Cover Design

The initial idea of designing the cover of the book Living Religions of the World in Persian language was to focus more on typography, but over time I felt I needed a symbol to complete the design. The use of the famous Hamsa icon, common in Judaism, Christianity, Shia and Buddha religions, was a good choice. The Divine golden and navy blue colors, along with the classical texture, give the design a religious effect, and the asymmetrical layout of the components has given a modern look at the design.