Lisa Gorham Creative

Johann Strauss Jr. Illustration

Lisa Gorham Creative
Lisa Gorham Creative
composer graphic designer graphic design design illustration
Austrian composer, Johann Strauss Jr. (1825–1899), illustrated for Catoctin Breeze Vineyard's 2020 Albariño, the newest addition to their Composer Wine Series line-up. This is the 13th illustration and wine label design created for this series.

Rebound of
2020 Albarino Waltz—Catoctin Breeze Vineyard
By Lisa Gorham Creative
Posted on May 26, 2021
Lisa Gorham Creative
Lisa Gorham Creative
Branding, Brand Identity & Graphic Design
