Johann Strauss Jr. Illustration

Austrian composer, Johann Strauss Jr. (1825–1899), illustrated for Catoctin Breeze Vineyard's 2020 Albariño, the newest addition to their Composer Wine Series line-up. This is the 13th illustration and wine label design created for this series.