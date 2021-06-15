VIA Studio

The Wilder Letterhead

The Wilder Letterhead pattern a day pattern hotel logo hotel branding teal vintage design logo branding brand identity hotel letterhead template letterhead design letterhead
Letterhead design for a boutique hotel concept located in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.
