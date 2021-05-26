Almayra

Responsive Landing Page

Responsive Landing Page branding web website webdesign landing page design ui design adobexd
hi! this school landing page is a collaboration project with my friend.

I designed and he will code. don't forget to watch the live coding on his twitch account, VoidFnc, for the process.

hope you guys will like it, thank you!

you can see the full version here https://www.behance.net/gallery/120132903/Responsive-Landing-Page-North-Sulawesi-Academy

Posted on May 26, 2021
