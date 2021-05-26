Trending designs to inspire you
hi! this school landing page is a collaboration project with my friend.
I designed and he will code. don't forget to watch the live coding on his twitch account, VoidFnc, for the process.
hope you guys will like it, thank you!
you can see the full version here https://www.behance.net/gallery/120132903/Responsive-Landing-Page-North-Sulawesi-Academy