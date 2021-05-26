Game Design in 2021 - Roazy

Game Design - Roazy

Design a small game, select several scenes, each scene according to the weight of the interface has different entry and message prompt, the protagonist can click the information you want to view or step task to enter the next scene interface; Gameplay focuses on [the freedom of the character in the scene and the pleasure of the player's actions] such as choosing a character to unlock the quest scene...

The choice of pop style is to speed up the overall progress, and to attract the attention of the player by creating an exaggerated and visually strong image combined with the scene.

The game interface is horizontal version, mobile terminal, iPad, PC terminal can be adapted. The main display interface is three pages with relevance, which are home page, character backpack page, and character attribute selection page.

Home page: mainly show the optional character, and then match the attribute card, open the preparation game.

Character knapsack page: displays items collected by the player after the game is finished, and then equips them with the assigned character.

Character attribute selection page: it will display all the characters currently in the game in the form of cards to the player, and then the player can click on the cards to view the flipped attributes and choose the characters they want to play the game.

