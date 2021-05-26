ASL - Private Jets

Hello Dribbblers! 🏀

Ever wanted to fly like a true king or queen? ✈️🤴🏻👸🏻

ASL offers you to book “empty legs” or empty seats on private jets. Cool right?

The outdated design of the app needed a 2020 remake, so we went straight to work and introduced a dark design that gives off a classy vibe. The vibrant and contrasting red - a classic in the airline sector - gives the whole app a spicy vibe!

We played around with the esthetics of the boarding pass and added some 3D effects to create a more modern look and feel. The smooth gradients and appealing images make users dream of exotic destinations.

