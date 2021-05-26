This is an infographic I created for a project at college. The brief tasked us with creating an infographic relating to gender based violence (which is particularly bad in South Africa). My poster is based on intersectionality - that is that gender based violence isn't the only problem or challenge that women face in society and that these problems (transphobia, classism, homophobia and racism) all contribute to the prevalence of gender based violence.

Since I'm still a student, I would really appreciate any feedback and suggestions about areas that I can improve :)