Remedus Care app

Today we want to present a neat app we designed for Remedus, a health care organization that provides assistance for patients who are home hospitalized.

The RemeCare app offers patients guidance from the minute they are diagnosed to the moment they are cured. It’s a personal assistant that tells them when to take which pills, asks for the entry of important medical data, and informs them about their path to recovery. 💊

For the design of RemeCare we had one thing in mind: simplicity. An average day for a Remedus patient involves a ton of tasks, from pills to appointments to diet, which need to be logged and tracked with the greatest accuracy. We didn’t want to overload our users, especially since most of them are elders, so we created a very intuitive calendar and dito checklist. 📅

The emoji-like illustrations give a colorful and positive twist to median tasks and helps colorblind users to differentiate between them.

