Gradual Digital Studio Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A small preview of my latest project I'm working at for a small digital design and marketing studio. Tried to insert in their visual identity some up-to-date design trends combined with a sweet and resilient brutalist punch.
Would love to hear your input.
Thanks!