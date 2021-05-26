Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gradual Digital Studio Landing Page

A small preview of my latest project I'm working at for a small digital design and marketing studio. Tried to insert in their visual identity some up-to-date design trends combined with a sweet and resilient brutalist punch.
Would love to hear your input.
Thanks!

