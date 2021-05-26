Wojciech David Wargocki

Cinema operator logo redesign

Cinema operator logo redesign vector illustrator flat typography minimal icon design branding logo
I redesigned this one for fun. Helios is a cinema operator in Poland, they have a pretty old logo right now which you can easily find on google if you want to compare the designs. The red is a signature color of the parent company, Agora and the circle represents the sun because of the reference to greek mythology in the name. The font is a modified version of Poppins.

Posted on May 26, 2021
Complexity from Simplicity
