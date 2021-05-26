Cinema operator logo redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
I redesigned this one for fun. Helios is a cinema operator in Poland, they have a pretty old logo right now which you can easily find on google if you want to compare the designs. The red is a signature color of the parent company, Agora and the circle represents the sun because of the reference to greek mythology in the name. The font is a modified version of Poppins.