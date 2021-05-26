d_aaadan

Infinity atom club + 3D

d_aaadan
d_aaadan
Hire Me
  • Save
Infinity atom club + 3D 3d art 3d design 3d
Download color palette

Hey there 🤩
This is an exercise in concept works about 3D design, using the tool Spline: https://spline.design/, Just look at full works on Behance.
Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
d_aaadan
d_aaadan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by d_aaadan

View profile
    • Like