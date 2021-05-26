Pen & Mug

The Restaurant at the End of the Universe

Pen & Mug
Pen & Mug
Hire Me
  • Save
The Restaurant at the End of the Universe geometric 01 mug pen nashville scifi logo minimal logo galaxy guide hitchhiker universe restaurant logo fun logo book outer space space sci fi restaurant branding weekly logo challenge restaurant
The Restaurant at the End of the Universe geometric 01 mug pen nashville scifi logo minimal logo galaxy guide hitchhiker universe restaurant logo fun logo book outer space space sci fi restaurant branding weekly logo challenge restaurant
The Restaurant at the End of the Universe geometric 01 mug pen nashville scifi logo minimal logo galaxy guide hitchhiker universe restaurant logo fun logo book outer space space sci fi restaurant branding weekly logo challenge restaurant
Download color palette
  1. restaurant at the end of the universe space6.jpg
  2. rateotu-drib1.jpg
  3. don't panic.jpg

Created a fun logo for a dining experience like no other: the titular establishment of Douglas Adams's "The Restaurant at the End of the Universe"

The thought behind this hyper-minimal logo is a bold, sci-fi-lookin' mark in which you can see both a table place setting and the last second on a timer counting down to zero.

Pen & Mug
Pen & Mug
Brand & web design for food/bev industry
Hire Me

More by Pen & Mug

View profile
    • Like