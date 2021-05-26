Trending designs to inspire you
Created a fun logo for a dining experience like no other: the titular establishment of Douglas Adams's "The Restaurant at the End of the Universe"
The thought behind this hyper-minimal logo is a bold, sci-fi-lookin' mark in which you can see both a table place setting and the last second on a timer counting down to zero.