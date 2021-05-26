Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Kroneberger

Kristin Cavallari | Uncommon Beauty

Kevin Kroneberger
Kevin Kroneberger
Hire Me
  • Save
Kristin Cavallari | Uncommon Beauty kevin kroneberger packaging designer logo designer kristin cavallari colorado designer type label design print beauty minimalism typography packaging skincare logo design visual identity branding
Kristin Cavallari | Uncommon Beauty kevin kroneberger packaging designer logo designer kristin cavallari colorado designer type label design print beauty minimalism typography packaging skincare logo design visual identity branding
Kristin Cavallari | Uncommon Beauty kevin kroneberger packaging designer logo designer kristin cavallari colorado designer type label design print beauty minimalism typography packaging skincare logo design visual identity branding
Download color palette
  1. Uncommon-Beauty_Kroneberger-Design-Logo.jpg
  2. Uncommon-Beauty_WaterCream_Kroneberger-Design.jpg
  3. Uncommon-Beauty_Kroneberger-Design-4.jpg

Kristin Cavallari launched her Uncommon Beauty clean skincare brand 3 weeks ago and it sold out immediately, which is insane. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to work on this project and to see it's success so far. I worked on the visual identity and packaging design from the ground up with her marketing team.

The goal from the beginning was to communicate that these products are high performing and minimal, so a clean and simple brand identity is what we were after. In general we wanted this to feel easy, uncomplicated and classy.

Kevin Kroneberger
Kevin Kroneberger
Brand Design & Packaging.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Kroneberger

View profile
    • Like