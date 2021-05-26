Kristin Cavallari | Uncommon Beauty

Kristin Cavallari launched her Uncommon Beauty clean skincare brand 3 weeks ago and it sold out immediately, which is insane. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to work on this project and to see it's success so far. I worked on the visual identity and packaging design from the ground up with her marketing team.

The goal from the beginning was to communicate that these products are high performing and minimal, so a clean and simple brand identity is what we were after. In general we wanted this to feel easy, uncomplicated and classy.