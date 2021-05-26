Volodymyr Hurman

Mobile Listing - Real Estate Landing Page 4 Brokers/Agents

Volodymyr Hurman
Volodymyr Hurman
  • Save
Mobile Listing - Real Estate Landing Page 4 Brokers/Agents landing pages landing page ui landing page design landing page concept landing page site web ux ui design
Download color palette

Mobile Listing - part of my conceptual UI Design of Real Estate Landing Page Template that Convert for Brokers or Agents that includes 9 sections.

Project on BEHANCE - https://bit.ly/2SoRr6L

Press "L to show your Love ❤️

Contact me at

Email: hurman.digital@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gurman.volodymyr
Telegram: https://t.me/volodymyrhurman
Tilda Experts: https://bit.ly/3wBDcKM

Volodymyr Hurman
Volodymyr Hurman

More by Volodymyr Hurman

View profile
    • Like