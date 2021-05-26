WESOFTYOU
Communication & Management Service for doctors

Communication & Management Service for doctors healthcare management communication mobile ui application uidesign uiux
Hey, Dribbblers 👋

We are happy to share with you design concept for Communication & Management Service for doctors. We proposed a solution which is helping doctors and their patients to decrease the time in setting appointments, notifying each other with user-friendly, secure, and pre-setup video-message templates.

Full Case Study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/109025699/Communication-Management-Service-for-doctors

We are available for new projects! Email us at success@wesoftyou.com or visit website to see all services we provided.

Want to see more? Check our Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Stay tuned💙

Posted on May 26, 2021
