We are happy to share with you design concept for Communication & Management Service for doctors. We proposed a solution which is helping doctors and their patients to decrease the time in setting appointments, notifying each other with user-friendly, secure, and pre-setup video-message templates.

Full Case Study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/109025699/Communication-Management-Service-for-doctors

