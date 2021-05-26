Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Avatar

DAY 40

Like this man, we are installed over time with different beliefs and experiences. It's software, which according to certain rules, dictates the way of working. But that is not where creativity lies. Use your software just for skills and tools.

Creativity is outside of your character. It's the hand that drew you. There you will find what you are seeking.

